International Mother Language Institute: No achievements in language research

Following a field work on language by the institute, a single report was published in the last eight years, while a total of 20 volumes were supposed to be published in Bengali and English. Even, the lone report is not publicly accessible.

The study found that 16 of the 41 languages in Bangladesh have their own scripts, while the remaining 25 are unscripted. The institute is responsible for introducing scripts for unscripted languages, yet no initiative has been taken in this regard.

While little progress has been made in preserving the endangered languages, the institute managed to translate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’ into six ethnic minority languages and published it last year.