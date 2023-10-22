Mental Health Pilot Intervention shows promising results at the community level

Bangladesh is grappling with an alarming rise in mental health disorders, with a prevalence rate of 18.7 per cent and a daunting treatment gap of 92.4 per cent, as per the 2019 National Mental Health Statistics. Globally, mental health conditions account for 13 per cent of the disease burden and are projected to increase to nearly 15 per cent by 2030.

In response to this challenge, BRAC, in collaboration with Mental Health Unit of Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has been working since January 2022 to initiate mental health and psychosocial support and ensure access to mental health services at the grassroots level.

To assess the effectiveness of the intervention, two research studies have been carried out: 1) "Impact Study on Mental Health Pilot Project'' by BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BIED), University of Tokyo, Kanazawa University, and Infant, Child and Family Psychiatrist, Australia; and 2) "Process Evaluation of Mental Health Pilot Project" by Professor M Kamruzzaman Mozumder, Department of Clinical Psychology, University of Dhaka.

On 22 October, two research findings on the mental health pilot project were presented. Experts, government officials, academicians, researchers, and representatives of reputed non-governmental and international organisations related to mental health were present at the event. The focus of the event was to share important findings from the researchers and gather valuable feedback from the guests for future planning. KAM Morshed, Senior Director BRAC, facilitated the discussion.