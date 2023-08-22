No sight of bullet train, 'waste' in circular railway

In Dhaka Strategy Transport Plan (STP) there is no recommendation for circular railway and subway. However, in 2018, the railway undertook a feasibility study project to build a circular railway around Dhaka.

China Railway Sichuan Survey and Design Group Company and Bates Consulting Services Limited and Engineers and Advisors Limited of Bangladesh were appointed. They conducted a feasibility study for three years by spending Tk 250 million.

After the study, the consultants said that Tk 710 billion will be required on the implementation of the project. Fund could not be arranged for the implementation of the project. So, it did not happen.

At the same time, the bridges division signed an agreement with a consortium of several consulting firms, including Spain's TIPSA, to build four subways in and around Dhaka in 2018. It costs Tk 3.22 billion.

Apart from this, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited is working on the construction of six metro rail lines in Dhaka by 2030. Some of these six lines will go to the airport and some to the subway.

A railway official told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity, circular, subway and metro rail are almost the same type of public transport. It is almost impossible to build all three together in a densely populated city like Dhaka.

It is difficult to invest so much. As a result, feasibility study projects of the railway and the bridges division for subway and circular rail projects have been nothing but a wastage.

A project was taken up in 2016 to conduct the feasibility of constructing a railway from Bhanga in Faridpur to Payra in Patuakhali via Barisal. After appointing a consultancy firm in 2018, the project was developed by the consultancy firm along with the design in June last year at a cost of Tk 500 million. The estimated cost of implementing this project is around TK 440 billion.

In 2016, the directorate of railway signed a memorandum of understanding with an spurious British company called DP Rail to build the railway line. After that, the matter did not progress. The government also tried to get funds from various countries including China and Saudi Arabia. But there was progress.