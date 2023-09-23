People won't accept any overseas move thwarting next polls: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the people of the country would not accept any move even taken from abroad to hamper the elections, reiterating her government’s commitment to hold next polls in a free and fair manner.

"Awami League will come to power again if the countrymen voted for it. But, the people will not accept any move even taken from abroad to hinder the election," she told a press conference at Bangladesh Mission at the UN headquarters.

Prime minister's Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam moderated the press conference organised to brief the media on PM’s visit to New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The prime minister said her party believes in the power of the people reposed in them in accordance with article 7 of the Constitution.