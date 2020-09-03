Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls 17 October

EC's senior secretary Md Alamgir announced the by-polls schedule for the two constituencies at a press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city in the afternoon.



The by-elections will be held from 9:00am to 5:00pm through electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers.



The Dhaka regional election officer and Naogaon district election officer will act as returning officers for Dhaka-5 and Noagaon-6 by-polls respectively.









