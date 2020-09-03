Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls 17 October

By-elections to two parliamentary constituencies - Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6-- will be held on 17 October next, according to a schedule declared by the election commission on Thursday, news agency UNB reports.
As per the schedules, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is 17 September, while the date for the scrutiny of nomination papers is 20 September and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 27 September.
EC's senior secretary Md Alamgir announced the by-polls schedule for the two constituencies at a press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city in the afternoon.
The by-elections will be held from 9:00am to 5:00pm through electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers.
The Dhaka regional election officer and Naogaon district election officer will act as returning officers for Dhaka-5 and Noagaon-6 by-polls respectively.
The Dhaka-5 fell vacant following the death of Awami League MP Habibur Rahman Mollah on 6 May while that of Nagaon-6 following the demise of AL MP Israfil Alam on 27 July.
The commission has the legal obligation to arrange a parliamentary by-election within 90 days after the constituency concerned falls vacant.