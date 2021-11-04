Dhaka, Delhi plan exchange of visits eying 6 Dec, 16 mega events

If it is confirmed, this will be the first visit by the 14th President of India to Bangladesh as he was sworn in on 25 July 2017.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi paid a state visit to Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The visit symbolised the partnership of half a century between Bangladesh and India that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region, both sides reconized.