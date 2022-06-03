Dhaka interested to receive US investment from DFC for infrastructure opportunities

Bangladesh raised the issue at the second Bangladesh-US high-level economic consultation held in Washington, DC on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser for private industry and investment Salman F. Rahman and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez co-chaired the discussion.

The United States acknowledged the government of Bangladesh’s progress with respect to workers’ rights in Bangladesh in, for example, instituting safety reforms in the garment export sector, simplifying trade-union registration, developing a publicly accessible trade-union database, establishing helplines to receive complaints, digitalising labour inspection and strengthening labour courts, according to US Department of State.

The US urged Bangladesh to take further steps to adhere to internationally recognised labor rights standards, including those developed by Bangladesh for its International Labor Organization (ILO) road map.