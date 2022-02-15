Dhaka seeks global support in rehabilitation of climate migrants

Bangladesh has urged global leaders to share the burden of rehabilitation of the climate migrants. Thousands of people become uprooted from their homes and traditional professions due to global warming, riverbank erosion and climate changes.

Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) president, Bangladesh’s foreign minister AK Abdul Momen urges the international community to proactively address the unique challenges of the CVF countries.

“They indeed need further support in building capacity for trade-facilitation reforms. Otherwise, they would have to sacrifice development and quality of life for their citizens,” said Momen while delivering his remarks at a webinar on “Climate Change Priorities in Trade and Investment” on Monday evening.