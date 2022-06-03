Dhaka seeks renewed global actions to combat climate change

Bangladesh has sought finance and technology transfer for the developing countries like Bangladesh to help them cope with the devastating impacts of climate change, reports UNB.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen raised the issue while delivering country statement at the Stockholm+50 international meeting, held in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday.

Speaking at the plenary session of the meeting, Momen said that the Stockholm+50 platform has offered a unique opportunity to rethink the critical role of the global community for a resilient, healthy and prosperous planet for all.