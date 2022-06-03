Dhaka seeks renewed global actions to combat climate change

He emphasised on Bangladesh government's climate actions and initiatives to save the planet including 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' and adoption of 'Planetary Emergency' resolution by the parliament.
Stockholm+50 international meeting is convened by the United Nations and hosted by Sweden with support from the Government of Kenya.
Under the theme "Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all-our responsibility, our opportunity," this high-level meeting commemorates the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and celebrate 50 years of global environmental action.
Around 150 members of the United Nations, members of the UN Specialised Agencies, IGOs, IFIs are taking part in this meeting.
On the sidelines of Stockholm+50, Momen attended an intergenerational roundtable on exploring how to better understand, think and act for future generations.
In the roundtable, he shared the important policies of the government to leave behind a safe, climate resilient and prosperous Bangladesh for the young generation.
Bangladesh also joined a "Ministerial Statement on Future Generations" which aims to recognise the responsibilities of the present generations towards future generations and take specific actions to leave a planet that will not be irreversibly damaged by climate change and other human activity.
He also held bilateral meetings with the administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the executive director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).
During the meeting, the UNDP administrator Achim Steiner highly praised Bangladesh's commitment to the Paris Agreement and her leadership role in global climate actions.
Momen sought support from UNDP in developing early warning system for flash floods, heightening embankments to serve both the purposes of protecting floods, creating carbon sinks by planting mangroves.
The foreign minister is scheduled to meet the Swedish minister for International Development Cooperation and address at different leadership dialogue sessions and roundtables of the Stcokholm+50 on Friday.