Dhaka, Tashkent discuss expanding bilateral ties

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan have discussed the prospects for expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, reports UNB.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the International Conference on 'Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities' in capital Tashkent on Friday.

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed the issues of further expansion of practical interaction and promotion of new bilateral cooperation projects.