Dhaka to receive 2.5m more Pfizer vaccine doses

The first shipment will contain 6,25,950 doses, the second shipment 12,56,580 doses and the third one 6,25,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Senior officials of the health ministry, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) and the airport authorities will receive the vaccines at the airport.

Earlier, a total of 36,04,480 doses of Pfizer vaccine- including 1,00,620 doses in the first phase, 10,03,860 doses in the second phase and another 2.5 million doses in the third phase- arrived in the country from the United States under COVAX facility.