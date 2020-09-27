Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen made the request to his Saudi counterpart prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a telephone conversation on Sunday evening.



The Saudi government on Wednesday positively responded over workers' issues ending barriers to their return to the workplaces in the KSA.



Momen thanked his KSA counterpart for increasing Iqama validity for Bangladeshi workers and allowing them to extend visa validity if expired already, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



