Saudi govt agrees to extend visas for Bangladeshis: Momen

He said the government has requested the Saudi government to extend the tenure of valid visa holders and aqama for another three months.



"We just made the request yesterday (Tuesday)," Momen said expecting a positive outcome from the Saudi side.



The foreign minister urged the workers not to get misguided by anyone and mentioned that the person who submitted a demand letter on behalf of demonstrating workers is not an expatriate but a local person involved in politics.



He said the Saudi government is observing it as TV channels and other media are reporting their demonstrations.



Momen also expressed his fear saying the government will have nothing to do if anybody's visa is cancelled. "Their (Saudi govt's) position is very strong in this regard."



He recalled almost seven years' ban on recruitment of Bangladeshi workers by the Saudi government.



The foreign minister said the prime minister worked hard and had discussions with the Saudi leadership several times resulting in the resumption of Bangladeshi recruitment.



"Now we've very good relations with Saudi Arabia," he said urging the workers to remain careful so that the Saudi government does not get any negative impression about Bangladesh.



Momen said the Saudi government is very concerned about the COVID-19 situation there.



He said the government has given permission to all the airlines from the Saudi Arabia to come to Bangladesh and take Bangladeshis back to the KSA.

