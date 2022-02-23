Dhaka WASA's incompetence leads to water tariff hike

A total of 20 per cent of the daily volume of water produced by Dhaka WASA (Water Supply and Sewerage Authority) does not reach the customers. This is officially known as ‘system loss’. Dhaka WASA would not have to increase the water tariff every year if they could avert system loss.

The daily demand for water in Dhaka city is around 2.5 billion litres while the Dhaka WASA claims to produce 2.6 billion litres daily. Of the total amount of water produced, 520 million litres or 20 per cent does not reach the customers due to system loss. As a result, the water deficiency persists.

Dhaka WASA collected Tk 12.01 billion as bills from customers last fiscal year. Taking this into consideration, the financial cost of 20 per cent system loss amounts to over Tk 2.4 billion. Dhaka WASA is planning to increase the water tariff again by 20 per cent from next 1 July.

Citizen’s bodies and urban planners think the presence of system loss of over 5 per cent in any organisation is proof of its incompetence and mismanagement. The Dhaka WASA is trying to share its burden of mismanagement and irregularities with the customers, they alleged.