Diabetes prevention can save vision, huge money: Experts

Health experts have suggested giving greater attention to the prevention of diabetes to avoid blindness and save a huge amount of money every year.

They also suggested raising awareness about diabetes and its impact on individuals, families and national economy and said the health infrastructure Bangladesh has developed could not yield desired result without awareness.

They made the suggestion while speaking at a policy dialogue titled ‘Integrated Diabetes Mellitus and Diabetic Retinopathy Services – Reaching the Unreached’ at a hotel in the capital on Sunday, said a press release.