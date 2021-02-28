Diabetic patient needs COVID-19 shot on priority basis

North Shahjahanpur dwellers Nurul Haque Patwari, 93, and his wife Rokeya Begum, 75, got COVID-19 vaccines at Mugda Medical College and Hospital on 8 February.

The senior citizens are diabetic patients. So far, they are not having any side effects from the COVID-19 shots .

Experts observe that there is little risk of COVID-19 vaccine on the diabetic patients. Patients with all types of diabetes can get the shots. However, every diabetic patient needs to keep blood sugar level under control before vaccination. Vaccinated diabetic patient may have side effects or not.

There is no accurate data on death of coronaviurs-infected diabetic patient in the country. Physicians at BIRDEM General Hospital said that diabetic patients are more prone to COVID-19 virus infection and multiple health problems, because, diabetic patients have less immunity to combat death risks.

Bangladesh is observing Diabetes Awareness Day today. In 1956, national professor Mohammad Ibrahim and like-minded social activists established Diabetic Association of Bangladesh. Every year, the association observes the day with elaborate programmes. This year, the association is observing the day with the theme–“Prevention from Covid and diabetes can save life’.