Education minister Dipu Moni has held a meeting with Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students who have been demonstrating for the resignation of vice chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Over three-hour meeting was ended at 6:15pm on Friday.

While talking to newsmen after the meeting, Dipu Moni said, "Students have presented their arguments behind their demand of the resignation of the vice chancellor. We would apprise the chancellor of their demand. The chancellor appoints and removes the VC."