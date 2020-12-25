Disabled women face crisis during the coronavirus pandemic

Disabled women were facing more discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic, observed speakers at a virtual roundtable held on Thursday. They said that the existing discrimination against women in society was exacerbated further when it came to women with disabilities. In many instances, their families were turning away from them.
As there is no list of disabled persons drawn up in keeping with their disabilities, government assistance is not reaching the disabled women properly. Speakers also stressed the need to use the term ‘differently-abled’ rather ‘disabled’.
The virtual roundtable on ‘Gender-based discrimination and the state of disabled women: COVID-19 perspective’ was jointly organised by Light for the World, Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF), CBM International, Centre for Disability on Development (CDD) and Prothom Alo, with support from Inclusive Futures, UK Aid.
Speaking as honourable guest at the event, project director of the ministry for women and children affairs’ multisectoral programme for the prevention of repression against women, Abul Hossain, said there may be other calamities like COVID-19 ahead. COVID has taught us how to adapt to changed circumstances. That is why in future we need to be sensitive and empathetic towards each other in dealing with such disasters. Society must nurture a positive attitude and behaviour towards people with disabilities. The government has made arrangements to train disabled women so they can earn an income while staying at home. They can sell their products and contribute to the family income. Then the family will not see them as a burden. He called for development agencies and NGOs to work together with the government to assist disabled women.
Coordinator of the NGO Nijera Kori, Khushi Kabir, said everyone has some form of disability or the other. No one is able to do everything. So those who are able in different ways, who are living with disabilities, are struggling to establish themselves in society. They must be shown respect. Everyone from their respective position has the responsibility to include disabled persons in all fields. Women are victims of all sorts of violence during the coronavirus times. Disabled women are victimised even more.
Executive director of Centre for Disability on Development (CDD) AHM Noman Khan said that women of Bangladesh have a place of respect globally, but there is another side to the picture. Over 70 per cent of the women are victims of discrimination. And of them, eight million women who are disabled, are even more discriminated against. And COVID has made matters worse. And 95 per cent o those who tend to the disabled and look after them, are mothers. They are around 15 million in number. As they have given birth to children with disabilities, they are blamed and also have to suffer.
The term ‘differently-abled’ should be used rather than disabled, stressed professor of women and gender studies at Dhaka University, Tania Haque. She said the word ‘disabled’ has negative connotations. “It is out of incompetence that we fail to identify their abilities,” she said. “A woman is discriminated against as a woman and then as a woman with disabilities. This begins in the family and exists in the state as well.”
Disability inclusion advisor of Light for the World, Murali Padmavan said that gender and disability were two sides to the same coin. Disability has various effects on social standing and gender. Steps must be taken to include disabled persons in any programme.
Country representative of CBM International Muhammad Mushfiqul Wara said that in order to eliminate discrimination, first men and women must be given equal status. Whether it was in education, politics, employment or any other area, measures had to be taken to include disabled persons.
In his opening speech at the event, Prothom Alo’s associate editor Abdul Quayum said, disabled women were in a crisis during coronavirus times. Digital systems should be used to ensure disabled persons at a union level could receive assistance directly.
CBM International’s programme manager Tazin Hossain and WDDF’s executive director Ashrafunnessa Mishti highlighted the problems experienced by women during the coronavirus pandemic. They said disabled women were facing a food crisis during the pandemic. Government assistance hasn’t reached them. Many of them are mistreated in their own homes and in the homes of their in-laws. Many have been raped when going to collect relief.
Women and Disability Development Association’s general secretary Jahan Ara Hena highlighted the problems of disabled women in her area of Chattogram. She said disabled women in hilly areas suffered more than those on the plains. They are sometimes neglected in their families.
President of the National Council for Disabled Women, Nasima Akhter, said there is no list of disabled persons in accordance to their disabilities. And so they are often deprived of various forms of government assistance.
National disability inclusion officer of Light for the World, Nusrat Irene, said, disabled women who are victims of violence do not know where to turn to for legal assistance.
Arafat Sultana Lata interpreted the discussion in sign language. Prothom Alo assistant editor Firoz Choudhury moderated the event.