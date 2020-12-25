Disabled women face crisis during the coronavirus pandemic

Disabled women were facing more discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic, observed speakers at a virtual roundtable held on Thursday. They said that the existing discrimination against women in society was exacerbated further when it came to women with disabilities. In many instances, their families were turning away from them.

As there is no list of disabled persons drawn up in keeping with their disabilities, government assistance is not reaching the disabled women properly. Speakers also stressed the need to use the term ‘differently-abled’ rather ‘disabled’.

The virtual roundtable on ‘Gender-based discrimination and the state of disabled women: COVID-19 perspective’ was jointly organised by Light for the World, Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF), CBM International, Centre for Disability on Development (CDD) and Prothom Alo, with support from Inclusive Futures, UK Aid.