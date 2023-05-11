176 more Bangladeshis reach Jeddah from Sudan

Another 176 Bangladeshis, who were stranded in war-torn Sudan, reached Jeddah Airport on Wednesday afternoon on a special flight of Sudan's Badr Airlines, reports UNB.

Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary received them at the airport. Consul general of Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Nazmul Haque was also present there.

Two more flights of Badr Airlines with 302 more Bangladeshis expected to reach Jeddah from Sudan on Thursday night, Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a press release on Wednesday.