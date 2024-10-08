Wahiduddin clarifies his remarks on VC, Pro-VC aspirants
Adviser of the Interim Government on the ministries of education and planning Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud has given a clarification about his remarks in a press conference after ECNEC meeting today about the university teachers intending to be vice-chancellors and pro-vice chancellors.
Talking to BSS over phone tonight, Wahiduddin Mahmud said: “At the beginning of the press conference while explaining about my busy schedule and physical tiredness, I told the press that I have so far stockpile of 300/400 applications received from the aspirants of vice-chancellor and pro-vice chancellor of the universities.”
“I am scrutinizing all of those applications. They all want to be vice-chancellor and pro-vice chancellor.
It is needless to say that in light vein I made this remark as a matter of fun only, not for making any news,” he said.
The adviser said, in true sense he had no intention to make any such comment about the respected university teachers by any means.
“I began talking in the press conference with this remark very lightly as the subject of the press conference was to inform the press about some important decisions of the ECNEC,” he said.