Wahiduddin clarifies his remarks on VC, Pro-VC aspirants

“I am scrutinizing all of those applications. They all want to be vice-chancellor and pro-vice chancellor.

It is needless to say that in light vein I made this remark as a matter of fun only, not for making any news,” he said.

The adviser said, in true sense he had no intention to make any such comment about the respected university teachers by any means.

“I began talking in the press conference with this remark very lightly as the subject of the press conference was to inform the press about some important decisions of the ECNEC,” he said.