Legal notice seeks cancellation of hilsa export to India

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fishermen pile up hilsa at Fisherighat in Cox’s Bazar on 5 February.
Fishermen pile up hilsa at Fisherighat in Cox’s Bazar on 5 February. Prothom Alo

The authorities have been served a legal notice to take necessary action to permanently stop the export of hilsa to India.

Mahmudul Hasan, a Supreme Court lawyer, sent the notice to the secretaries of commerce, fisheries, foreign, and civil aviation ministries, requesting them to respond within seven days.

Apart from the secretaries, chairman of the revenue board, chief controller of imports and exports, and chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation have also been directed the same in the notice.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, lawyer Mahmudul Hasan said the price of the national fish hilsa is so high here that the poor cannot even think of buying it. The middle-class people also cannot afford to buy the fish.

The commerce secretary allowed the export of hilsa on 4 September despite high domestic demand, he said, adding that this pushed up the price in the local market.

The lawyer also noted that the export price of hisla is lower than the prevailing market price here and this is why he sent the notice seeking action to stop hilsa export permanently. .

Mahmudul Hasan also said he will file a writ petition with the High Court if no action is taken in this regard within the stipulated time.

