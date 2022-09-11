Legal notice seeks cancellation of hilsa export to India

Speaking to Prothom Alo, lawyer Mahmudul Hasan said the price of the national fish hilsa is so high here that the poor cannot even think of buying it. The middle-class people also cannot afford to buy the fish.
The commerce secretary allowed the export of hilsa on 4 September despite high domestic demand, he said, adding that this pushed up the price in the local market.
The lawyer also noted that the export price of hisla is lower than the prevailing market price here and this is why he sent the notice seeking action to stop hilsa export permanently. .
Mahmudul Hasan also said he will file a writ petition with the High Court if no action is taken in this regard within the stipulated time.