Legal notice seeks cancellation of hilsa export to India

The authorities have been served a legal notice to take necessary action to permanently stop the export of hilsa to India.

Mahmudul Hasan, a Supreme Court lawyer, sent the notice to the secretaries of commerce, fisheries, foreign, and civil aviation ministries, requesting them to respond within seven days.

Apart from the secretaries, chairman of the revenue board, chief controller of imports and exports, and chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation have also been directed the same in the notice.