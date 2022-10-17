Dhaka suffers major power cuts

The officials further said they are forced to implement load shedding as they have been receiving less amount of electricity than the demand.

There was an eight-hour schedule for load shedding in Shyampur area in Dhaka on Sunday while many city areas have been experiencing three to four hours power cut every day.

Power Development Board (PDB) is the only government agency that supplies electricity to the distribution companies. PDB sources said despite having capacities to produce electricity it cannot do so due to lack of fuel. Over 50 per cent of the power generation plants have been sitting idle due to lack of gas supply.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said they cannot bring electricity from western zone and cannot run oil-run private sector power plants as the bills are due there. “That’s why we are forced to implement load shedding in Dhaka. But there is no load shedding in the districts in western zone.”

The generation of power in the western districts is better than the demand, mainly due to coal-based Payra power plant. That’s why people in Barishal, Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur division are in a relatively better condition. The time of scheduled load shedding in Chattogram and Sylhet has come down.