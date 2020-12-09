Dollar heist now from Janata Bank in USA

Janata Bank has an exchange company 'Janata Exchange Company INC' in New York, USA, known as JECI, USA.

A total of US $603,947 has been stolen from JECI, USA. In Bangladeshi currency, the amount is Tk 51.3 million at Tk 85 per dollar, according to the sources at the financial institution division of the finance ministry and Janata Bank.

Janata Bank is suspecting Shusmita Tabassum, an employee of JECI. She has been working as telephone operator cum teller at JECI since its began operations in 2015. She is now on the run.

Janata Bank is considering the heisted money as 'missing funds'. Although Janata Bank head office, JECI and the financial institution division and Bangladesh Bank exchanged letters for ten months, the matter has not been settled.

However, JECI filed a case in New York and engaged lawyer to recover the money.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Janata Bank managing director Abdus Salam Azad said, "We are embarrassed over the matter. We have taken steps to recover the money and it is being delayed due to coronavirus."