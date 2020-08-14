‘Don’t be complacent’ about robust inflow of remittance: Economists

The record inflow of remittance in the last two months should not give any sense of complacence for Bangladesh as the situation in overseas labour market remains fluid and the migrant workers are possibly sending their last savings before they exist, cautioned economists.

They also said the rise in demand for family expenses amid the COVID-19 crisis and the Eid festivals, as well as two per cent incentive for inward remittance also might have played an important role behind this trend.

The Bangladeshi migrant workers sent US$ 2.59 billion remittance in July, which is a record for a single month and much higher than that of US$ 1.83 billion in June.

Despite COVID-19 lockdown in many countries during the second half of the last fiscal year, the migrant workers sent a record US$ 18.20 billion remittance in the 2019-20 fiscal.

Noted economist Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said once the normal air traffic is restored, it will be clear how many people will actually be returning permanently.