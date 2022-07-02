Doraiswami to be replaced by Dalela as Indian high commissioner in Dhaka

The Indian government has appointed Vikram Kumar Doraiswami as the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom. He is currently Indian high commissioner to Dhaka.

Doraiswami will be replaced by Sudhakar Dalela, deputy chief of the Indian mission to the United States, reports Hindustan Times.

Vikram Doraiswami has served as Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan and South Korea. In addition to serving in the USA, he also worked as prime minister’s personal secretary. Doraiswami, a 1992 batch officer in the Indian Foreign Service, is fluent in Chinese.