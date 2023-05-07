AL government also wants fair polls, PM Hasina tells UK Foreign Minister

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s younger daughter and the Bangladesh premier’s only sister Sheikh Rehana, among others, was present at the meeting held at the bilateral meeting room of Sheikh Hasina’s Palace of Residence, The Claridge Hotel.

Briefing the newspersons at the hotel, the foreign minister also said the UK foreign minister has talked about the upcoming general election in Bangladesh and they want a fair election to be held in the country.

In response, the Bangladesh prime minister said, “We’re committed to hold a fair election. It requires participation of all and I want cooperation from all to hold a fair poll.”

She said the AL government has done everything required to hold a fair election that includes introducing a voter list with photographs and transparent ballot boxes as none can manipulate the polls.