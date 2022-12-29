Birol municipal polls: Magistrate’s car vandalised, 6 injured 

In conversation with witnesses, it was learnt that the voting finished there at 4:30 pm. But tension arose among the followers of two candidates over the delay in the result announcement.
When the presiding officer – assistant engineer Abul Latif of the public health engineering department – was placing the handwritten result on a board, the followers of the defeated candidate started shouting and wanted to see the result copy printed out of the EVM machine.
At one stage, executive magistrate Mahmudul Hasan came to the spot. As the presiding officer took voting instruments to the magistrate’s vehicle and attempted to leave the spot, the followers of the defeated candidate threw brick chips at them. The vehicle was damaged while some suffered injuries in the attack.