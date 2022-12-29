Birol municipal polls: Magistrate’s car vandalised, 6 injured 

At least six people, including police and Ansar members, have been injured and an executive magistrate’s car vandalised in a fierce attack before the result announcement of Birol municipality election in Dinajpur.

The incident took place in the Brahmapur government primary school polling centre of the municipality around 5:30 pm on Thursday.

However, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Afsana Kawsar and executive magistrate Mahmudul Hasan denied the attack and vandalism.

UNO Afsana Kawsar said there was a bit anarchy in the polling centre. The aggrieved people attacked a requisitioned vehicle. None of the administrative officials suffered injuries and the election ended successfully.

She also said they sat in a discussion over the issue.