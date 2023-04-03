FOSWAL’s Special Literary Award for Bangabandhu handed to PM

Letters and books written by Academy Award-winning author Ajeet Cour were also handed over to the prime minister at this time along with a centenary antique “Phulkari Chadar” as gift.

The FOSWAL on 26 March conferred the “Special Literary Award” on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his trilogy - The Unfinished Memoirs, The Prison Diaries and The New China as I Saw.

Prime minister’s deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said, after receiving the award, the prime minister thanked all the concerned for this prize.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangabandhu is at the height of the Himalayas as a politician, but he also demonstrated the signature of unique talent in his writing.

Referring to the historic 7 March Speech, the prime minister said this speech of Bangabandhu today is a world document. “This speech, which inspired the entire nation on the eve of the Liberation War in 1971, is a political epic,” she added.