Right to information: Dillydally over project details

Taking Shariful's complaint into cognizance, on 15 November last year the commission held a virtual hearing with both parties. The commission decided that the free flow of information had been obstructed by the failure to provide information. The commission instructed the information provider to provide the information and warned the executive engineer to be careful in future.

In some cases the government officials not only delay in providing information, but even harass the concerned persons. For example, last March journalist Shafiuzzaman was sentenced and sent to jail after he had sought information from the office of the Nakla upazila nirbahi officer in Sherpur.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, upazila correspondent of Desh Rupantar, Shafiuzzaman, said that on 5 March he had gone to the UNO office, applying under the Right to Information Act, for information on the purchase of computers and laptops under a certain project. After submitted the application, he asked the concerned official there for a 'received copy' (acknowledgment of receipt) of the application. He was asked to wait. Then at one point of time, the UNO Sadia Ummul Banin came and verbally abused him. She called the executive magistrate, assistant commissioner (land).

Shafiuzzaman said that the magistrate sentenced him to one month imprisonment under Section 188 of the Penal Code for obstructing government work and six months' imprisonment under Section 509 for insulting a woman.