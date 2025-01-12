Foreign secy summons Indian high commissioner, expresses concern

Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday expressed deep concern of the Bangladesh government to the high commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the foreign ministry over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border.

The Indian high commissioner was summoned to the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.

Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin disclosed this on Sunday evening. When asked, the foreign secretary said, "The situation, which is prevailing at the border now, is totally undesirable. Recently a Bangladeshi national has lost his life at the border. Overall we have expressed deep concerns to the Indian high commissioner over the border situation."

He stressed that such activities particularly the unauthorised attempt to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by BSF, have caused tensions and disturbances along the border.

The foreign secretary said that he discussed with the Indian high commissioner about the upcoming BGB-BSF DG level talks in Delhi to resolve the border situation.