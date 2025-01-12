Two countries have understanding on border fencing: Pranay Verma

Pranay Verma said this to the media after a discussion with foreign secretary Jashim Uddin at the secretariat in the afternoon.

Pranay Verma said, “I had a discussion with the foreign secretary. We discussed India’s commitment to addressing crimes along the border, the challenges of smuggling, movements of criminals and trafficking.”

Speaking about construction of the border fence, the Indian high commissioner said, “We have an understanding with regard to fencing the border for security. Our two border guard forces - BSF and BGB - have been in communication in this regard. We expect the understanding will be implemented and that cooperative approach will be taken up to combat crime.”