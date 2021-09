The other accused in the case are- Grameen Telecom managing director Ashraful Hasan, directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

The court has issued summons to the four to appear before it by 12 October.

According to the case documents, a team of DIFE went on an inspection to Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularising 101 staff, not establishing a welfare fund for the labourers, among others.