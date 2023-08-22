US-Bangladesh security dialogue Wednesday, discussion over agreements 

Security dialogue between Bangladesh and the US is set to take place in Dhaka on Wednesday, as part of the broader multi-level talks between the two nations. Primary focus of the meeting will revolve around Bangladesh's potential contribution to the Indo-Pacific region.

Alongside this agenda, discussions may also include topics related to the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA).

Confirming the details on Monday, diplomatic sources provided the first official acknowledgment of the impending security dialogue between the two countries. At the upcoming 10th security dialogue between the two countries, Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, Director General of the Operations and Planning Division of the Armed Forces Department (AFD), will lead the Bangladesh delegation.

Brigadier General Thomas J James, Director of Strategic Planning and Policy Affairs at the Indo-Pacific Command of the United States, will lead the US delegation.