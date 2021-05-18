Dramatic events overnight at Shahbagh police station

Drama at the police station

The police at Shahbagh police station throughout the night hedged around the issue of medical treatment for Rozina Islam. Her family asked the police to arrange for her treatment, but nothing was done.

At around 11:00pm the police stated that charges had been brought about against Rozina Islam at the Shahbagh police station. At 11:45pm they briefed the media that a case had been filed against her. They said that she would be kept at the police station overnight.

Journalist Rozina Islam had taken the second dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday, Monday. After the prolonged harassment at the secretariat, she fell physically and mentally ill. She was kept in the room of the officer-in-charge (OC) at the Shahbagh police station. She was given the food, saline and medication brought for her by family.

At around 1:30am word got out that Rozina Islam would be taken to the police’s Detective Branch (DB) office. Police vehicles were even seen being readied at the police station premises. The journalists present there began to protest. The police then said that Rozina Islam would be taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment. Her family members objected.

At around 2:30am Rozina Islam’s husband Munirul Islam was allowed to meet her. After meeting with her, he told newspersons that the police wanted to take her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but there was risk of coronavirus infection at the emergency department there.