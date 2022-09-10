No talks on stopping use of lethal weapons on the border is disappointing

The Kolkata-based human rights organisation stated, during the regime of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government (2004-14), on an average 150 people died at the border annually.

After the National Democratic Alliance led by BJP came to power in 2014, this number increased up to 200.

The organisation said it in the statement, the reasons behind border killing at Bangladesh-India border going up is that Border Security Force (BSF) used non-lethal weapons that are not deadly, during the congress government’s regime. Following 2014, BSF resumed using lethal weapons.