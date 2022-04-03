Drinking water booths at Rajshahi too

A visit to various water booths on Sunday morning in Rajshahi saw the booth staff explaining to people how to avail this service. The consumers need to bring copy of their NID and a copy of their photograph and an initial payment of Tk 100. This includes Tk 50 as registration fee and an ATM card. The remaining Tk 50 is used to charge the card. The moment the ATM card is entered into the slot, water comes out of the tap. For every litre, 80 paisa is charged. The card can be recharged at the booth. The booths remain open from 8:00am till 8:00pm every day.

Many people still are not aware of the booths and so the registration hasn't taken off that much as yet. Manager of the Shah Makhdum booth said that it is also just the beginning of Ramadan and so there is a bit less registration.

A certain Nazrul Islam on Sunday morning registered at the booth. He said, there is a crisis of drinking water in the city. There are problems with WASA water too. There is a lot of iron in Rajshahi's water. This service is a great help.