Drinking water booths at Rajshahi too

Rajshahi city corporation and ICLEI has implemented this initiative funded by GIZ. The water treatment and management is being carried out by the US-based social enterprise Drinkwell. It is arranging clean drinking water on partnership basis in Dhaka, Chattogram, Gazipur, Khulna and Manikganj too. The initiative has been widely praised.
Water from this booth costs 40 paisa a litre in Dhaka and 60 paisa in Chattogram. It is more expensive in Rajshahi. Drinkwell's business, operation and billing department executive Rahat explained to Prothom Alo that the water booth in Dhaka has been set up on a four-year contract and the term is nearing its end. The water prices will soon be adjusted.
A visit to various water booths on Sunday morning in Rajshahi saw the booth staff explaining to people how to avail this service. The consumers need to bring copy of their NID and a copy of their photograph and an initial payment of Tk 100. This includes Tk 50 as registration fee and an ATM card. The remaining Tk 50 is used to charge the card. The moment the ATM card is entered into the slot, water comes out of the tap. For every litre, 80 paisa is charged. The card can be recharged at the booth. The booths remain open from 8:00am till 8:00pm every day.
Many people still are not aware of the booths and so the registration hasn't taken off that much as yet. Manager of the Shah Makhdum booth said that it is also just the beginning of Ramadan and so there is a bit less registration.
A certain Nazrul Islam on Sunday morning registered at the booth. He said, there is a crisis of drinking water in the city. There are problems with WASA water too. There is a lot of iron in Rajshahi's water. This service is a great help.
From Saturday evening till Sunday morning, 56 persons has registered at the water booths.
While inaugurating the service, mayor Khairuzzaman Liton said on Saturday, this service is not being done for commercial purposes, but to supply the people pure drinking water at low costs.
ICLEI city project officer Abdullah-Al Kafi said that they wanted to expand this service further in the coming days.