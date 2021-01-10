Drone seized in Sundarbans

The Sundarban East Forest Division seized a drone from a tourist at Kotka area of Sharonkhola Range on Saturday. He had been operating it without permission.

According to the forest division said, tourist vessel namely MV Tanguar Haor entered the Sundarbans through Sharonkhola on Saturday morning with two days' permission,

A tourist began operating a drone from the vessel at Supti area. As soon as the drone too to the air, security personnel of the forest division brought the drone to the ground and took it into their custody.

A total of 35 Bangladeshi tourists, who travelled from Dhaka to Sundarbans through a tour operator called Tiger Tours Limited, were in the boat.

Sharonkhola Range Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Joynal Abedin said, “We seized the drone from the vessel in Katka area. It is currently in the possession of forester Abul Kalam, the acting official of the Katka Sanctuary Center. Legal action will be taken against the tour operator and those involved in this regard.”