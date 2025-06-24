Bangladesh becomes 1st South Asian country to join UN Water Convention

Bangladesh has officially acceded to the UN Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (UN Water Convention), becoming the first country in South Asia and the 56th globally to join the treaty.

The UN Water Convention offers a comprehensive legal and institutional framework to foster cooperation over shared surface and groundwater resources.

Environment, climate change and water resources adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said “Accession to the UN Water Convention is a landmark step for Bangladesh. Climate change, growing populations, and rising water demand require enhanced transboundary cooperation. The Convention will support us in developing more effective and inclusive water policies to ensure long-term water security.”