Record 5,891 Bangladeshi workers went to South Korea in 2022

After almost one and a half years of suspension of admitting foreign EPS workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the South Korean government resumed taking them in December 2021.

A total of 28,697 Bangladesh workers were taken by South Korea through the EPS from 2008 to 2022 and it is expected that around 100 to 120 workers are to be taken by South Korea every week this year.

The East Asian country is a popular destination for Bangladeshi expats as they can earn a minimum of $1,420 monthly, the legally guaranteed minimum wage of South Korea, the Korean mission in Bangladesh said Monday.

The monthly salary can be over $2,000 to $3,000 when overtime payment is combined, it added. “Also, South Korea encourages foreign workers to subscribe to four types of social security insurance, including accident insurance for foreign workers.”