Once a peon at my home, now owns Tk 4 billion: PM Hasina
While speaking about taking measures against corruption, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday brought up the issue of the wealth of a former orderly at her house.
“The man worked in my house, he was a peon, now he owns Tk 4 billion. He can’t move without a helicopter… How has he earned so much money? I took action immediately after knowing this,” the prime minister said.
Sheikh Hasina was addressing a press conference, organised at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on her recent visit to China.
Mentioning that corrupt people are getting identified as the government has become tougher against them, the prime minister said, “No one conducted this kind of campaign against corruption earlier. I have deradicalised (the country) before. Corruption is a longstanding problem. These messes must be cleared. You came to know this as we have been taking measures.”
The information of corruption in various sectors is surfacing.
In response to the question on what will be the stance on corruption in the future, the prime minister said, “I do not believe that the image of the government will be damaged for detaining the corrupt. My responsibility is to lead the country to a position by taking measures against the irregularities.”
She further stated, “Most of the corruption is being done at the lower rungs. Corruption was at such a level that work could not be done. The situation has changed now. As I have started taking actions, I won’t spare (anyone). I don’t differentiate between relatives and others. The zero tolerance against corruption will be there.”