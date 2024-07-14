Once a peon at my home, now owns Tk 4 billion: PM Hasina

In response to the question on what will be the stance on corruption in the future, the prime minister said, “I do not believe that the image of the government will be damaged for detaining the corrupt. My responsibility is to lead the country to a position by taking measures against the irregularities.”

She further stated, “Most of the corruption is being done at the lower rungs. Corruption was at such a level that work could not be done. The situation has changed now. As I have started taking actions, I won’t spare (anyone). I don’t differentiate between relatives and others. The zero tolerance against corruption will be there.”