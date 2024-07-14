We have nothing to do until court decides, PM Hasina says on quota

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her government’s stance on the demand for quota reform as they have nothing to do with the issue until a decision comes from the court.

“The issue is now at the court. We have nothing to do until a solution comes from the court. It is the reality, and the protesters must accept it,” she said at a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. The press conference was organised on the prime minister's recent visit to China.

The government canceled all types of quota in 9th to 13th grade jobs in 2018, in the face of a massive student movement.