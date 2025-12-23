Bangladesh High Commissioner summoned in Delhi on pretext of tea invitation

Tensions between Bangladesh and India continued today, Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day. At the start of the day, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka. During the meeting, Bangladesh conveyed its deep concern to the Indian government over the protests and threats outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi on 20 December, as well as the vandalism carried out by members of several Hindutva organisations at the Bangladesh visa centre in Siliguri on 22 December.