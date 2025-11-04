I assume any report Prothom Alo carries is accurate: Manzur Al Matin

Praising Prothom Alo for publishing news swiftly and responsibly, Supreme Court lawyer Manzur Al Matin said that whenever Prothom Alo publishes a report, he takes it for granted that the news is accurate.

He made this remark today, Tuesday, while taking part in an event marking the 27th founding anniversary of Prothom Alo. This year, the organisation is celebrating the day with various programmes under the slogan “Truth is Courage.”