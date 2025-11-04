Bangladesh

I assume any report Prothom Alo carries is accurate: Manzur Al Matin

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Supreme Court lawyer Manzur Al Matin addresses the 27th founding anniversary celebration of Prothom Alo, held at the Krishibid Institute auditorium in Dhaka on 4 November 2025Prothom Alo

Praising Prothom Alo for publishing news swiftly and responsibly, Supreme Court lawyer Manzur Al Matin said that whenever Prothom Alo publishes a report, he takes it for granted that the news is accurate.

He made this remark today, Tuesday, while taking part in an event marking the 27th founding anniversary of Prothom Alo. This year, the organisation is celebrating the day with various programmes under the slogan “Truth is Courage.”

Addressing the event, Manzur Al Matin said, “When a piece of breaking news comes out somewhere, the first thing we do is open your online edition to see whether you have carried it. If you have, we generally assume that yes, the news is correct.”

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman (C) with four guests including Supreme Court lawyer Manzur Al Matin on the stage marking the 27th founding anniversary celebration of Prothom Alo, held at the Krishibid Institute auditorium in Dhaka on 4 November 2025
Prothom Alo

The noted lawyer added that Prothom Alo must maintain this standard. He remarked that if a news outlet abandons its reliability in the race to be fast and ends up making mistakes, that becomes dangerous.

To mark Prothom Alo’s anniversary, a friendly gathering of staff from across the country was held at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Krishibid Institution at Khamarbari in Dhaka today.

The programme began at 10:00 am with the national anthem. Conducted by associate editor Shumana Sharmin, the daylong event includes discussions, a quiz competition, and awards for outstanding employees, among other activities.

Manzur Al Matin further said that in today’s reality, women are being subjected to severe oppression — from everyday life to social media. “Whether from the right camp or the left, at the end of the day, the target is a woman,” he said.

The 27th founding anniversary celebration of Prothom Alo at the Krishibid Institute auditorium in Dhaka on 4 November 2025
Prothom Alo

He urged Prothom Alo to take a strong and vocal role standing by the women who are victims of oppression.

