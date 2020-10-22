Durga Puja being celebrated following health guidelines

Maha Saptami puja will be performed on Friday, Maha Ashtami, Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja on Saturday and Maha Nabami Puja on Sunday.

The Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga, was celebrated on 17 September.

Leaders of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP) urged all to strictly maintain the health guidelines and directives issued by the government in the wake of the global pandemic during the Durga Puja celebration.

In Dhaka city, the main puja mandaps are Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.

Durga Puja signifies the birth of Durga with the blessings of gods, as a collective energy, to fight the demon king Mahishasura.

Exquisitely crafted and decorated life-size clay idols of the goddess Durga depicting her slaying the demon Mahishasura are set up at temples and Durga Puja pandals.