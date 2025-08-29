Next election to be most risky, EC tells officials

The CEC said this while inaugurating the two-day training for core trainers at the Electoral Training Institute (ETI) in Agargaon on the occasion of the 13th parliamentary election.

Some 80 core trainers are participating in the two-day training programme, who will later provide training to TOTs (Trainers of Trainers) ahead of the upcoming national election to be held before next Ramadan in February 2026.

Pointing at the election officials, the CEC said, “We want 100 per cent neutral behaviour.”

The CEC asked them to be ready to face new challenges like to check abuse of social media, misinformation and disinformation alongside the law and order challenge in the upcoming election.