Glimpses of Eid-ul-Fitr in 1971

Sighting of crescent moon of month of Shawwal in Hijri calendar fills the heart of Muslims around the world with enormous joy and festivity. The night before Eid, as known as ‘Chad Raat’, is synonymous with joy as the day that follows is the day of Eid-ul-Fitr. But how was Eid-ul-Fitr in in 1971? Did the day of the biggest celebration of Muslims brought about any respite for the defiant freedom fighters that were fighting to free the motherland from Pakistani occupation forces, or for the stranded citizens in Dhaka? In fact it was not. The day was of sorrow, determination to attain independence and wish to celebrate the next Eid day in the motherland as free citizens.

The day of Eid-ul-Fitr was on 20 November in 1971. Chad Raat of 1971 did not elicit any sympathy for the hapless Bangalees in the hearts of the Pakistani army. On the very night, the bloodthirsty Pakistani army brought out 38 Bangalee freedom fighters detained in Brahnambaria jail and killed them in Poirtola Khalpar area in Brahmanbaria. They entered the bodies of the martyrs on the Eid dawn. Pakistani army’s auxiliary force Razakars earlier on 27 October detained Siru Mia Daroga, his son Kamal, Daudkandi thana BLF commander Shahid Nazrul Islam and others and handed them over to Pakistani army. The detainees were tortured indiscriminately for more than twenty days and killed the night before Eid.

In Kurigram, valiant freedom fighters led by sub sector commander lieutenant Abu Moyeen Mohammad Ashfaqus Samad reached Raiganj under Nageshwari thana in Kurigram in an attempt to free the area from clutch of Pakistani army on 19 November. Before the war broke out in March, Ashfaqus Samad was a student of Statistics Department at Dhaka University. He got commissioned as lieutenant in the First War Course on 9 October upon completion of course in India. Ashfaqus Samad and his team got entrapped on the night of 19 November in the direct confrontation. He continued the fight and repelled attack of Pakistani army and saved life of his fellow freedom fighters. Ashfaque with his machine gun alone covered a huge number of Pakistani armies. At one point army detected his position in a bush and a bullet pierced his head.

The war that started on 19 November morning continued till the evening of 20 November and 25 Punjab Regiment of Pakistani army finally retreated five miles to Nageshwari on 21 November dawn. East Pakistan Rifles’ sepoi Kabir Ahmed, Abdul Aziz and some other freedom fighters laid their lives in the strategically important battle of Raiganj along with Ashfaqus Samad on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr. After the war, Ashfaqus Samad was conferred second highest gallantry award Bir Uttam for his valiant fight.