Universal pension: University teachers meet Obaidul Quader

A delegation of university teachers is holding a meeting with Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader at party president Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi office in the capital at around 11:00am today, Saturday.

The meeting is being held at a time when the university teachers and employees of all public universities have been launching a movement protesting against the universal pension scheme 'prottoy' for which the university teachers said their various facilities will be cut.

Prime minister adviser Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Awami League joint secretary general Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, office secretary Biplob Barua, education and human resource affairs secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa, among others are present.

A 13-member delegation including Public University Teachers Federation secretary and Dhaka University Teachers Association president Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan and Dhaka University Teachers Association Zeenat Huda and joint general secretary professor Abdur Rahim is attending the meeting.

All public university teachers are continuing work abstention for a couple of weeks.