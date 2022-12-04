Cost of Padma Bridge increasing by almost Tk 25 billion

The Padma Bridge was inaugurated about five months ago. It is now open to vehicular movement. An average of Tk 20 million is earned from toll every day.

However, the Padma Bridge project is still ongoing. The work of river training is not complete. In this situation, the project cost is going up again by about Tk 25 billion.

At present the cost of Padma Bridge project stands at Tk 301.93 billion. After revision it will soar up to Tk 326.38 billion. That means the cost is going up by Tk 24.45 billion. While approving the project initially in 2007, the cost was estimated at Tk 101.62 billion.

According to the bridges division, the reasons behind the cost going up are additional work, increase of contractor’s income tax and VAT on goods, price hike of dollar, river erosion, shifting of ferry terminal, increase of consultants' remuneration for the work not ending on time, purchase of machineries for the bridge and some changes in the design.

Apart from this, about Tk 890 million has been spent for the inauguration ceremony of Padma Bridge.

The project authority has made a list of reasons for which the project cost needs to be increased. Sources say, most of the additional cost that has been included, has already been spent.