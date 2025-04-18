There are examples of turning ex-enemies into allies: Azad Majumder

Claiming that the interim government has taken a pro-Bangladesh foreign policy, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder has said there are examples of turning former enemies into allies in the world.

"There are many instances of former enemies turning into allies," he wrote in a post on his verified Facebook account.

Citing examples, he mentioned that France and England fought countless wars for centuries, but joined hands in the Second World War.