50pc of children eat unhealthy food

What these foods contain

Dhaka University pharmacy department professor Sitesh Chandra Bachar told Prothom Alo that the artificial drinks that children drink in Bangladesh contain a lot of sugar and preservatives. Preservatives and sweeteners also contain various harmful ingredients, which lead to abnormal physical growth of the child.

Chips, burgers and instant noodles use excessive salt. Professor Sitesh Chandra Bachar said that intake of foods with added salt at a young age can cause harmful reactions in the child's body. He also said that excess salt in children's bodies can cause them to have high blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart disease.

Citing that children who grow up eating such unhealthy foods, fall at risk of contracting various diseases including diabetes in their adulthood, he said, because of their food habits in the childhood, many children are inviting diseases in adulthood. It's terrible.

Parents who are aware of this danger try to keep their children away fromsuch foods. But a parent also spoke about their helplessness. For example, Sajedul Islam (pseudonym) of Uttara in the capital has a two-year-old child. Sajedul said, “Whenever I go out, my son takes me to the shop. I keep hiding soft drinks in the fridge. He sneaks it from there. He is crazy about chips and chanachur.”